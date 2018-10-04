Kick off your podcasting career with this $29 bundle

Equipped a microphone and a computer, just about everyone has the chance to produce a podcast. It takes very little to get going and there is a range of options for hosting and streaming.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Of course, not all of us have the next big podcast in us. For every show from Wondrey, Gimlet, or NPR there are dozens of podcasts you’ve never heard of before.

How does one crack through and become a podcast star? You’ve got a great idea but can’t figure out how to take it to the next level. It begins with knowing what to do and how to do it.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has an awesome set of training, The Podcasting 101 Bundle, which aims to put you on the right path. It’s a 10-course collection that provides a step-by-step path on becoming a successful podcaster.

Want to know which equipment is best or how to edit your audio? What about marketing your podcast — do you have any idea how to go about that? The Podcasting 101 Bundle helps in all of these areas, and more.

While the bundle usually retails for $1,990, you can find it on sale in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today for only $29, saving more than 90% off the normal price.