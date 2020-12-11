Escape the pandemic with this Portable Game Pad and its 400+ games

Priced just $27, it's the perfect way to leave the real world behind for a bit

Everything that’s old eventually becomes new again — ask your parents. We’re currently in a phase where old school gaming and graphics are in vogue. Despite all of the advancements in storytelling, AI, and visuals, we can’t get enough of that retro stuff.

The last few years have given way to a host of classic game consoles being offered in new manners. Thanks to the ongoing pandemic we’re always looking for ways to escape. Sometimes that escape comes in a trip down memory lane.

The Portable Game Pad, just $26.99 in the AG Deals Store, is the perfect way to escape the mundane and routine life that we’ve come to see in 2020. Available in three different colors, it comes with more than 400 games as well.

While you can play on the go, the Portable Game Pad also connects to your TV for a big-screen experience. Not only that, but a second controller is included and allows for two-player action.

Features

400 built-in FC games take you back to the fun of childhood

Built-in 800mAh battery provides up to 5 hours of playtime

Compact. lightweight & easy to carry anywhere

Can be connected to TV via AV output

Includes 2nd player controller to enjoy games with friends

Perfect gifts for both kids & adults

Where to Buy

Right now you can save some 64% off the normal cost, but only if you act fast. Pick your Portable Game Pad up for only $26.99 right now in black, blue, or red.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.