Keep your work space and items germ-free with a portable UV-C sterilizer wand

In an age when cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer aren’t easily found, it’s a little tough to keep your personal items and space clean. Not wiped down and washed, but free from germs and bacteria.

Rather than fighting your way through a store to find only to find out there are no wipes left, take a smarter approach. The Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterlizer Wand, on sale for just $59.99, is the sort of thing you buy once and get to use over and over. Try that with those Clorox Wipes.

About the size of an electric toothbrush, the Sterilizer Wand emits a UV-C light that kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria within ten seconds. It cleans all sorts of surfaces, including clothes, bedding, phones, keyboards, laptops, and more. If your hands touch it, you can probably clean it with the Sterilizer Wand.

Features

UV-C light kills 99.9% of germs & bacteria within seconds

Automatically turns off in 180 seconds to save power

Child lock feature avoids kid misuse

Rechargeable & convenient to take and use anywhere

LED bead can be used for 10000+ hours

Cleans without damaging any surfaces, makes non-toxic, no residue, no odor, no secondary pollution

Buy it Now

Purchase the Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterilizer Wand for just $59.99, a savings of 40% off the normal price. You can also buy more than one and increase the discount.

1 pack – $59.99

2 pack – $99.99 ($50 each)

3 pack – $144.99 ($48.33 each)

4 pack – $189.99 ($47.49 each)

