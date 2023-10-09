Google has unveiled its latest premium flagship Pixel 8 series devices in the markets with some exciting pre-order offers that make anyone fall for it. Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are 2023’s last flagship smartphones which bring solid internal upgrades mainly new camera sensors and the latest chipset over its predecessor.

If you are in search of a premium flagship smartphone then please allow us to guide you to choose the perfect one rather than end up with the wrong one- There are lots of smartphone deals available but now no one is better than the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Google officially started accepting pre-orders for its latest Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones the 128GB variant at $999, the 256GB model at $1059, and the high-end 512GB variant at 1179 via Google Shop, Amazon, and other authorized resellers. And, Google is running crazy pre-order offers, if you pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro on Amazon, you will get a newly launched Pixel Watch 2 worth $350 absolutely free. Hurry up, the offer is valid till Oct 16.

The new Pixel Watch 2- the same outside but different inside

Compared to the last-gen Pixel Watch, Google has added a lot of new features to the Pixel Watch 2 including a new heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensors, personal safety sensors, and stress tracking. Google’s Pixel Watch 2 serves as a direct rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 with more or less the same features. Google is more focused on the health-tracking capabilities with the Fitbit’s excellent fitness tracking. Read more here.

Why you should consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google’s Pixel series smartphone is mostly known for its camera capabilities which gives head-to-head competition to Samsung and Apple’s latest flagship devices- the Pixel 8 series cements that.

It’s not only about cameras Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro flagship smartphone got some meaningful upgrades in other areas too. Google packs its latest in-house Google Tensor G3 chipset at the helm. The smartphone boots the latest Android 14 based on Pixel UI out of the box. Google is also well known for offering a smoothest and bloatware-free UI experience to users.

The smartphone sports a stunning 6.7-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and up to 2400 units of peak brightness. You get a 50MP main camera sensor with 2x optical zoom, OIS, and EIS support. The main unit is attached with a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 30X Super Res Zoom. On the front, there is a 10.5MP snapper for selfies and video chats. The battery is now improved more with up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.