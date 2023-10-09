Google has unveiled its latest premium flagship Pixel 8 series devices in the markets with some exciting pre-order offers that make anyone fall for it. Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are 2023’s last flagship smartphones which bring solid internal upgrades mainly new camera sensors and the latest chipset over its predecessor. 

If you are in search of a premium flagship smartphone then please allow us to guide you to choose the perfect one rather than end up with the wrong one- There are lots of smartphone deals available but now no one is better than the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Google officially started accepting pre-orders for its latest Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones the 128GB variant at $999, the 256GB model at $1059, and the high-end 512GB variant at 1179 via Google Shop, Amazon, and other authorized resellers. And, Google is running crazy pre-order offers, if you pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro on Amazon, you will get a newly launched Pixel Watch 2 worth $350 absolutely free. Hurry up, the offer is valid till Oct 16. 

The new Pixel Watch 2- the same outside but different inside

Compared to the last-gen Pixel Watch, Google has added a lot of new features to the Pixel Watch 2 including a new heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensors, personal safety sensors, and stress tracking. Google’s Pixel Watch 2 serves as a direct rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 with more or less the same features. Google is more focused on the health-tracking capabilities with the Fitbit’s excellent fitness tracking. Read more here.  

Why you should consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google’s Pixel series smartphone is mostly known for its camera capabilities which gives head-to-head competition to Samsung and Apple’s latest flagship devices- the Pixel 8 series cements that. 

It’s not only about cameras Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro flagship smartphone got some meaningful upgrades in other areas too. Google packs its latest in-house Google Tensor G3 chipset at the helm. The smartphone boots the latest Android 14 based on Pixel UI out of the box. Google is also well known for offering a smoothest and bloatware-free UI experience to users. 

The smartphone sports a stunning 6.7-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and up to 2400 units of peak brightness. You get a 50MP main camera sensor with 2x optical zoom, OIS, and EIS support. The main unit is attached with a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 30X Super Res Zoom. On the front, there is a 10.5MP snapper for selfies and video chats. The battery is now improved more with up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. 

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.