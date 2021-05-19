The Nitty Gritty: Purchase a pre-owned unlocked Google 3a for just $150 and use it with your favorite carrier.

On the hunt for a new handset but don’t need all the bells and whistles that come with a flagship model? That’s totally understandable; most people can get by with a phone that’s a generation or two behind. What’s more, you don’t need a device that was ever considered a “flagship” to begin with. Take the Google Pixel 3a, for instance.

One of our favorite phones of the last few years, the Pixel 3a is the Google standard for what a mid-range device should look like and how it should operate. And while it originally launched in 2019, it still has a decent amount of hardware for most people. , Google will continue to support it with timely software updates and patches for another year or two.

The AG Deals Store has a sale on pre-owned versions of the Google Pixel 3a, listing them for just $150 right now. Sold unlocked, it will work with your carrier of choice, and has a 30-day parts and labor warranty.

If you’re the type to only replace your device every few years, this would a great, and affordable way, of buying time until your next purchase.

Pixel 3a Highlights

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 + Android 9. Flip through menus, run home screens, apps & more

LTE unlocked. Choose the network that you want to use

Network access. Browse the net & download videos, music, and movies

12MP camera. Record your favorite memories with good resolutions

5.6″ FHD+ touch display. Browse apps, view photos, & watch videos in crisp detail

64GB storage. Save more contacts, music, photos, apps & more

Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade of “A”. It arrives in a near-mint condition and may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case.

Order Yours!

