The Nitty Gritty: Purchase a pre-owned unlocked Google 4 XL for just $299 and use it with your favorite carrier.

On the hunt for a new handset but don’t need all the bells and whistles that come with a flagship model? That’s totally understandable; most people can get by with a phone that’s a generation or two behind. Take the Google Pixel 4XL, for instance.

Advertisements

One of our favorite phones of the last few years, the Pixel 4 XL is the Google standard for what a device should look like and how it should operate. And while it originally launched in 2019, it still has quite the impressive set of hardware. What’s more, Google will continue to support it with timely software updates and patches for another year or two.

The AG Deals Store has a sale on pre-owned versions of the Google Pixel 4 XL, listing them for just $299 right now. Sold unlocked, it will work with your carrier of choice, and has a 90-day parts and labor warranty.

If you’re the type to only replace your device every few years, this would a great, and affordable way, of buying time until your next purchase.

Pixel 4 XL Highlights

Dual Camera. Point & shoot for the perfect photo

Point & shoot for the perfect photo Night Sight. Get the perfect night shot without the flash

Get the perfect night shot without the flash Quick Gestures. Get things done without having to touch your phone

Get things done without having to touch your phone Google Assistant. Use your voice to send texts, share photos & more

Use your voice to send texts, share photos & more Call Screen. Proactively filter out spam before your phone rings

Proactively filter out spam before your phone rings Qi enabled. Wirelessly charge your phone

Pre-Owned

Acceptable condition products have been professionally restored by JemJem Certified technicians. Prior to shipment, the products undergo extensive inspection and sanitization in order to guarantee proper working efficacy and customer satisfaction. Cosmetic condition is acceptable; signs of prior use include (but are not limited to) scratches or dust spots/white spots on the screen and dents or subtle cracks on the item housing. Battery health is guaranteed to be above 50%. There are no screen cracks on Acceptable rated products. Tested for Key Functions, R2/Ready for Resale.

Order Yours!

Visit the AG Deals Store and purchase your Google Pixel 4 XL for just $299 while supplies last!

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy