Just $46, this 120-hour bundle is your ticket to a six-figure project management career

Stuck in a rut at work? Tired of working for the man? It’s 2020 and now it’s time for you to be come “the man”. Why not resolve to get yourself into a six-figure career?

Many jobs and careers worth pursuing require upper management knows how to organize and run things smoothly. You need to know how to manage projects if you wish to to climb the proverbial ladder.

There are many disciplines to project management and some of them are trusted more than others. Among the key methods are Agile, Six Sigma, and Scrum.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a really awesome bundle of training around project management. The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle features 11 courses and some 120 hours of instruction to you through the basics of the best approaches.

Whether it’s Agile, PMP, Scrum, or Six Sigma, this training blows the door wide open on securing certified project manager status and one of the six-figure salaries that come with it.

Includes

Scrum Certification Prep + Scrum Master + Agile Scrum Training – $200 Value

Project Management Professional (PMP) 6th Edition Training – $699 Value

Project Management Certification Course – $200 Value

Certified Information Systems Security Professional – $200 Value

Scrum Master – $200 Value

PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)® Exam Prep – $200 Value

Project Management Professional (PMP)® Exam Prep: 6th Edition – $200 Value

Risk Management Professional (RMP) Exam Prep – $200 Value

The Ultimate Six Sigma Yellow Belt with Minitab Proficiency – $200 Value

Six Sigma Green Belt Masterclass: Expertise on Minitab – $200 Value

Deeply Practical Project Management – $200 Value

Availability

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store and sign up for the Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle. Valued at nearly $2,700, it’s all yours for just $46.

