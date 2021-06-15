CompTIA is the voice of the world’s information technology (IT) industry. As a non-profit trade association, it advances the global interests of thousands of IT professionals and IT channel organizations.

CompTIA is what enables them to be more successful and leads to with industry-leading IT certifications and IT business credentials, IT education, resources, and more.

Lucrative, fulfilling, and family-sustaining IT jobs are out there, but few of the candidates are qualified. CompTIA certifications help to train and identify qualified, knowledgeable employees and match them with employers who have jobs to fill.

Should you show up for a job interview with CompTIA credentials under your belt, your prospective employer will know you not only have IT skills, but you also show a commitment to your career and continued learning.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, head over to the AG Deals Store today where you’ll find the Premium Core CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle on sale for just $29.99.

Included in the bundle are three categories spanning topics such as managing network connections, risk management, attacks, threats, vulnerabilities, troubleshooting and configuration, and much more. It’s all yours for only $29.99.

CompTIA A+ Core (220-1001/220-1002) – Gain Foundational Knowledge & Skills on the Most Common Hardware and Software

– Gain Foundational Knowledge & Skills on the Most Common Hardware and Software Complete CompTIA Network+ N10-007 – All You Need to Know About Managing Devices on a Network

– All You Need to Know About Managing Devices on a Network Complete CompTIA Security+ SY0-601

Normally valued around $800, this complete training bundle is available for just $29.99 right now. Hurry, though, the price drop won’t last forever!

