Make 2021 your year and learn web design, PHP, Python, Java, and more

There’s no time like the present to tackle a new hobby or head down a new career path. It’s important to do something you enjoy, and for some people, this means creating and tinkering, or coding.

With the pandemic still in full swing, and a long winter ahead, now’s the perfect time to get started on a new passion. If coding or programming is something you’ve considered, we’ve got an incredible collection of training designed to help you become proficient in a variety of languages.

Called the Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle, it’s over 2,700 sets of lessons spanning 27 different courses. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new career using CSS3, HTML5, JavaScript, and C++, and more.

Working from home? Doing schoolwork from home? Why not get your side hustle started from home?

Standout Features

Learn to build your own websites

Code in CSS, JavaScript, & HTML

Learn types of machine learning models

Transform your spreadsheets into custom apps to automate tracking data, automations & much more

Create data visualizations like histograms, scatterplots, barplots, & more

Discover how to create artificial neural networks & deep learning structures

Discover the jQuery JavaScript library & Bootstrap framework

If you’ve already got some experience with these subject, this is a great resource to have on hand for reference. It’s yours for as long as you live; a lifetime license is just $39 right now, a savings of 97 percent.

Normally valued at around $4,000, this bundle is nothing but invaluable, pointers, tips, tools, and lessons. Pick yours up from the AndroidGuys Deals Store while it’s on sale!

