The beauty of the internet is you almost have virtual access to any information you want at the tips of your fingers. The days of education being offered solely at physical locations are far behind us

Machine Learning is the science of getting computers to act without being given specific programming commands; it’s used to harvest info and determine output. You’ll find machine learning in places like search engines, online ad spaces, and spam filters.

For only $35 $25, you can teach yourself all about Machine Learning and Data Science. Typically valued at around $1,600, you can save 97 percent on the kit.

What’s included? How about nearly 50 hours of content and more than 500 lessons? You’ll have lifetime access to all of the tools; streaming and accessibility done through web or mobile.

Take a look below and you’ll find it’s chock-full of lectures and content with everything you need to become and expert.

Features

Tensorflow & Keras Bootcamp For Machine Learning & Deep Learning in Python

Tensorflow Bootcamp For Data Science In Python

Python Regression Analysis: Statistics & Machine Learning

Complete Data Science Training with Python for Data Analysis

Complete Time Series Data Analysis Bootcamp In R

Practical Neural Networks & Deep Learning In R

Clustering & Classification with R

Clustering & Classification with Machine Learning In Python

Where to Buy

Are you ready to step your game up and learn something new? Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase the 8-piece bundle for only $25. Buy today and own it for life!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

SAVE 97% NOW

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!