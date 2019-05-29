Save up to 77% on Private Internet Access VPN subscriptions

Let’s be honest. You need to take your online security seriously with the ever growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on every second. With each day that passes, it only gets worse. Don’t wait until it happens; be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.
If you could stand to use some added protection for your home or school computer, our store has a great deal for you. Heck, it even works on phones, too! Head there now and you can get a subscription to Private Internet Access VPN. It’s everything you need to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.
- 1 Year – $49.99 (58% off)
- 2 Years – $59.99 (74% off)
- 3 Years – $79.99 (77% off)
Compatibility & Requirements
- macOS 10.10 or later
- Windows 7 or later
- Linux: Ubuntu 18.04,17.10 or 16.04, Debian 9+, Mint 18+ or Arch
- Android 4.1 or later
- iOS 9 and 64-bit or later
- Firefox
- Chrome
- Opera
High-level encryption ensures you’ll put an end to incessant digital advertising, while IP cloaking gives you access to the Internet uncensored from anywhere. With Private Internet Access, the only gateways to the outside Internet are the ones you open.
Features
- Bypass censored & geographically blocked websites, apps and services
- Enjoy a more intuitive & robust experience via the new VPN client
- Protect your identity by masking your location & IP address
- Block ads, trackers & malware w/ the new MACE feature
- Surf at blazing speed on 10 devices simultaneously w/ unlimited bandwidth
- Encrypt your data w/ the cryptographically secure Blowfish CBC algorithm
- Includes SOCKS5 proxy
- Block unwanted connections w/ an advanced firewall
- Access more than 3,300+ servers in 32 countries
Where to Buy
If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, pick up a license to Private Internet Access. AndroidGuys readers can save up to 77% and purchase in 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year options. Or, go all in while it’s on sale and get a lifetime account!
