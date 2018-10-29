Private Internet Access VPN: Surf the web anonymously, without restriction, and affordably

Let’s be honest. You need to take your online security seriously with the ever growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on every second. With each day that passes, it only gets worse. Don’t wait until it happens; be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.

If you could stand to use some added protection for your home or school computer, our store has a great deal for you. Heck, it even works on phones, too!

Head there now and you can get a subscription to Private Internet Access VPN. It’s everything you need to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.

Mac OS X

Windows

Linux

Android

iOS

High-level encryption ensures you’ll put an end to incessant digital advertising, while IP cloaking gives you access to the Internet uncensored from anywhere. With Private Internet Access, the only gateways to the outside Internet are the ones you open.

Bypass censored & geographically blocked websites, apps and services

Enjoy a more intuitive & robust experience via the new VPN client

Protect your identity by masking your location & IP address

Block ads, trackers & malware w/ the new MACE feature

Surf at blazing speed on 5 devices simultaneously w/ unlimited bandwidth

Encrypt your data w/ the cryptographically secure Blowfish CBC algorithm

Includes SOCKS5 proxy

Block unwanted connections w/ an advanced firewall

Access more than 3,160+ servers in 33 countries

If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, pick up a license to Private Internet Access. AndroidGuys readers can save up to 69% and purchase in 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year options. Pricing breaks down as follows: