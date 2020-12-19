This online training bundle is your project management golden ticket

Chances are good that you’ve taken a closer look at what you do for a living this year. The pandemic has forced a lot of us home, giving us new obstacles and hurdles to contend with. It’s also given us a bright light to shine on what work looks like and how we’re doing.

Do you feel like you’ve been stuck in a rut, wasting your days working for the man? Wouldn’t it be nice if you were the one in charge? Why not resolve to get yourself into a six-figure career and become a next-level boss?

Many of the jobs and careers worth pursuing today require an upper management system that knows how to organize and run things smoothly. If you can learn to manage projects, you’re on the way to climbing the proverbial ladder of success.

There are many disciplines and tools available to project managers and some of them are trusted more than others. Among the key methods are Agile, Scrum, JIRA, and Trello.

The AG Deals Store has a killer bundle of training around project management. The Project Management & Scrum Certification Preparation Exams Bundle features nine courses and some 383 lessons to help you through the basics and best approaches to managing a successful team.

Whether it’s Agile, Kanban, or something else, this training blows the door wide open on securing certified project manager status and one of the six-figure salaries that come with it. Indeed, not only do you get the education, but you get certificates to show you’ve put in the work.

Includes

Scrum Certification Prep + Scrum Master+ Agile Scrum Training

Agile Project Management: Scrum Step-by-Step with Examples

Product Management: Agile Requirements using Product Backlog

Kanban: Productivity & Efficiency for Agile Lean Project

Scrum Master Training: Case Studies & Confessions

Scrum Advanced: Software Development & Program Management

User Stories for Agile Scrum+Product Owner+Business Analysis

Agile Retrospective: Continuous Improvement+Kaizen wth Scrum

Project Management: Deliver on Time + Scrum Project Delivery

Availability

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store and sign up for the Project Management & Scrum Certification Preparation Exams Bundle. Valued at nearly $1,800, it’s all yours for just $46.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.