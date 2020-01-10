ProjectDue: A lifetime business solution is yours for as low as $30

Starting a business, or even running one can be fairly easy when it’s just you. With nobody to train or manage, you know all there is to know about operations. But, things get more complex when you start adding employees into the mix.

How do you delegate duties and roles? What tools do you use for internal communication? How about managing current and prospective partners and clients?

ProjectDue is a complete business suite of features and tools designed to help streamline your operation, especially if it’s a small team. Right now, a lifetime subscription to ProjectDue’s entire set of services is on sale for as low as $30.

ProjectDue is an all-in-one portal that coordinates pretty much anything one might need to nurture a thriving business needs to survive. It lets you quickly and easily assign tasks, track their progress, and create invoices. Moreover, it lets you manage leads, send proposals, track any related documents, and establish follow-ups. Clients can also manage their business directly in the portal, too.

ProjectDue also provides tools to monitor business finances, ticketing systems, team collaboration, analytics, and more.

Right now you can pick up lifetime subscription to ProjectDue for as low as $30 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. What’s more, its service plans can scale with you and the size of your business.

Starter Plan ($30): Businesses up to 5 employees

Premium Plan ($50): Businesses up to 10 employees

Business Plan ($80): Businesses up to 15 employees

If you compare this to the normal price of at least $15 per month (Starter Plan), you know that it’s a tremendous offer. Hurry, it won’t last forever!

