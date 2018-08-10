Two years of ProtonVPN Plus can be yours for only $79.99

Use our promo code and save 40% on an already great deal!

Picture this: You’re hanging out at your local coffee shop, using the free Wi-Fi. You come across something you want to purchase, input your credit card information, and buy something awesome.

A few days later you look at your bank statement and realize that there’s quite a few more charges on there, and at places you’ve never heard of or visited. Chances are good that your information was stolen — likely last week at the coffee shop. Thanks for nothing, unprotected Wi-Fi!

Get Proactive

There’s an easy way to avoid this enormous inconvenience and headache while still being able to hang out at your local coffee shop. That’s where a Virtual Private Network comes into play.

When you’re ready to get serious about your Wi-Fi and internet browsing, we’ve got a deal for you. For just $79.99 you can score yourself two years of ProtonVPN Plus and ensure all of your web browsing stays safe and secure.

ProtonVPN uses only ultra-secure AES-256 encryption to mask your online movements, and it leverages Perfect Forward Secrecy to ensure your encrypted traffic can’t be captured and decrypted later, even if the encryption key gets compromised.

Features of ProtonVPN Plus

Protect your data w/ AES-256 encryption, Perfect Forward Secrecy & Secure Core Servers

Ensure you’re surfing on a secure connection w/ OpenVPN protocols

Benefit from the strong legal protection of a Swiss-based VPN

Get added security from DNS leak protection, kill switch & built-in Tor support

Critical infrastructure is secured in former military bases & underground structures

You’ll get two years of protection for up to five devices; all major operating systems are supported, too. It’s everything you need to safeguard your browsing across your favorite phones, computers, and more.

Head on over the the AndroidGuys Deals Store to learn more about this incredible deal! Normally valued at about $240, we are offering it for $79.99, a massive 66% discount.

