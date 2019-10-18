ProWritingAid: Save 50% on writing and grammar tool

Students aren’t the only people who will tell you that writing is difficult. Taking thoughts and ideas and putting them to paper, or typing them out, is easier said than done.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

When it comes to writing, there are myriad things to worry about. There’s spelling and grammar, of course, but there’s also style, context, repetition, sentence length, passive voice, and much more.

While you might not have the next best-selling book hidden deep inside, tools like ProWritingAid Premium can really improve your writing.

Features

Automatically receive thousands of style improvements so you can breeze through your editing

Fix style issues like repetitiveness, vague wording, sentence length variation, over-dependence on adverbs, passive voice, & more

Eliminate spelling & grammar mistakes

Find the right words w/ the word explorer & contextual thesaurus

Learn as you edit by tracking common mistakes & bad habits

In addition to checking for spelling and grammar, the tool will address tone, vague wording, run-on sentences, over-dependence on adverbs, and other common problems. It also has a built-in word explorer and thesaurus.

Take your writing to a whole new level with ProWritingAid Premium. A two-year plan is just $44.99 (50 percent off) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for a limited time. Don’t want to commit to that long? A one-year option is only $29.99, also half price.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.