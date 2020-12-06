Punch-up your AI and Python knowledge with this $15 training course

Strengthen your programming career and increase your earning potential with 12 courses on the world's leading programming language

It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. Finding what resonates in you is important, and for some people, that means creating and tinkering. To create in today’s world that often revolves around coding, or computer science.

Given we’re all still basically confined to our homes, it is a perfect time to pick up a hobby or learn a side hustle. How about taking the opportunity to learn one of the most fundamental coding languages?

We’ve got an incredible little set of training designed to help Python coders take their skills to the next level.

This course covers the main aspects of the H2O package for data science in Python. If you take this course, you can do away with taking other courses or buying books on Python-based data science as you will have the keys to a mighty Python supported data science framework.

In this age of big data, companies worldwide use Python to sift through the avalanche of information at their disposal. By becoming proficient in machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning via a powerful framework, H2O in Python, you can give your company a competitive edge and boost your career to the next level!

Access 42 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7

Use the Python/Anaconda environment for practical data science

Learn the important concepts associated with supervised & unsupervised learning

Implement supervised & unsupervised learning on real-life data

Implement Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) & Deep

Neural Networks (DNN) on real-life data

Availability

Normally, these types of training courses cost about $200, but AndroidGuys readers can pick up the kit for just $14.99 right now.

