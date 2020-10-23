    This Python bundle, just $15, is aimed at beginners

    It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. Finding what resonates in you is important, and for some people, that means creating and tinkering. To create in today’s world that often revolves around coding, or computer science.

    Given we’re all more or less confined to our homes, it is a perfect time to pick up a hobby or learn a side hustle. How about taking the opportunity to learn one of the most fundamental coding languages?

    We’ve got an incredible little set of training designed to help beginners get up to speed on the essentials of Python. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new passion. Get started with this Python beginner education and jumpstart a new career path.

    • Access 13 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
    • Understand the Python programming language
    • Know the basic functions of Python
    • Learn how Python programming works
    • Know some of the basic yet essential applications of Python

    Availability

    Normally, these types of training courses cost about $200, but AndroidGuys readers can pick up the kit for just $14.99 right now.

