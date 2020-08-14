Get a 7-course Python 3 masterclass education for just $30

There’s no time like the present to tackle a new hobby or get started in a new career path. It’s important to do something you enjoy, and for some people, this means creating and tinkering, or even coding.

It’s 2020 and it’s easier than ever to learn. What’s more, we seem to have more time on our hands — now that we’re not getting out as much.

It’s a perfect time to tackle a new hobby or pick up a side hustle. Really, it’s never to late to chase down a passion. If teaching yourself coding languages like Python sounds interesting, you’ll want to check out the latest promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Called the Python 3 Complete Masterclass Certification Bundle, it’s over 630 sets of lessons spanning seven different courses. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new passion.

Become a Python Developer From Scratch & Make Your Job Easier with Python 3

Learn How to Automate Excel/Database/Network Tasks with Python 3

Do Data Analysis & Data Visualization Tasks with Python 3

Learn How to Do Unit Testing & Web Scraping Tasks with Python 3

Build Your Own Network Scripts & Upgrade Your Network Engineering Skills

Following Up on the Famous Python 3 Network Programming Course, You Will Build 5 More Network Apps from Scratch

A Step-By-Step Learning Guide to Python Regular Expressions

Normally valued at nearly $1,400, each of these courses would cost $200 on their own. But, for a limited time, AndroidGuys readers can scoop up the full bundle for just $29.99.

