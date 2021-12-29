Python is the fastest-growing programming language in the world. It is one of the most popular languages due to how easy it is to learn compared to other languages. Its versatility enables it to perform many different tasks. With Python Hands-On, you will learn all the concepts needed to be successful.

This hands-on course features 45 hours of content, 271 lectures, 210 exercises, 5 projects, 5 assignments, and 2 exams to ensure you finish this course with expert-level knowledge.

At 90% off you can become an expert in one of the hottest programming languages for only $19.99.

What you get

You will learn and master programming fundamentals, coding algorithms, and computer science concepts. You will also learn Python Modules and Packages, Anaconda, PyCharm, and Tkinter. This course will teach you all the Python you will need for Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Data Science, and Application Development.

To build a solid programming foundation, you will have 17 quizzes and do 170 exercises on all the fundamentals of Python. You will build 5 real-world projects and do 5 assignments based on those projects. In addition, you will complete both a Midterm and Final Exam to help keep core concepts in place.

This course is taught by Musa Arda, a software engineer in the field for 14 years. With lifetime access you can go as fast or slow as you need to develop a strong programming foundation.

Whether you are looking to change careers, develop skills to further your career, or just looking for a hobby, Python is a great tool to have.

At only $19.99 you have nothing to lose and entirely new possibilities to gain.