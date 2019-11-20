For less than $20 you can get this LED wooden alarm clock with wireless charging

Take advantage of the limited time offer for this handy gadget

It’s 2019 and traditional alarm clocks have gone by the wayside with our phones now being the preferred way to set clocks and reminders. If you’re like us, the last thing you do before going to sleep is plug your phone in and check that the alarm is set.

Why not bring back the physical clock? Today’s tech is much cooler and more practical. Take, for instance, the ZTech Wooden Alarm Clock Phone Charger, which is an LED clock housed in a wooden case. On top? A wireless charger for many of today’s modern phones.

The multi-function digital alarm clock displays time, date, temperature, and humidity with bright and clear LED lights. User can toggle 12-hour and 24-hour time formats and can also set up three alarms in few-minute intervals.

The Qi wireless charging lets you place your phone on top of the clock whereupon it will start charging automatically. Designed with simplicity and elegance in mind, this alarm clock comprised of premium quality fiberboard, with an adjustable LED backlight display. Available in three colors, it compliments any modern furniture.

Wooden Alarm Clock Phone Charger

Light up the screen by clapping your hands or creating any sound louder than 60dBm

Display time, date, temperature in both Celsius & Fahrenheit, and humidity w/ bright LED lights

Replace the snooze function by setting up to 3 alarms in few-minute intervals

Place your phone on top of the clock to start charging automatically

Availability

Typically priced $39.99, AndroidGuys readers can purchase the ZTech Wooden Alarm Clock Phone Charger for just $21.99.

Black Friday Savings

For a limited time (exp: Nov. 30, 2019), if you add coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout, you can save an extra 15%. This puts the final price at just $18.69.

