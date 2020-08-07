QLango: Learn 30+ languages in a fun and easy way

Learn up to three languages at a time -- at a pace that works for you

Just about all of us have taken a foreign language as part of a school curriculum. While that’s a great way to learn a new language, it’s not for everyone.

We all have our own ways of learning and not every has the same amount of time to do so. Moreover, we all have different speeds that we learn, too. Fortunately, there are fun and innovative ways to master a new language.

Rather than taking the same old approach that most language apps do, Qlango goes about it an interesting way. It’s more or less games that are fast, fun, and simple.

The all-in-one app lets you learn from nearly three dozen languages at a pace that works for you. Right now a lifetime subscription is available for half off, or just $44.99.

QLango Features

Translate texts from a language you know to a language you are learning

Write dictated texts

Search for the correct answer among 4 suggested ones

Unscramble the correct answer

Create a sentence from given words

Learn more languages at the same time by writing, reading, listening & revising

Choose from 5 different learning modes or customize any or all of them

Use innovative & useful 3-stage hints to find the correct answer

Acquire knowledge by translating to the language you are learning & not vice versa

Track statistics with Qlango elephant (don’t worry, it has memory like a real elephant)

Brag about your results and share them on Facebook

Complete your weekly plan on the first or on the last day of the week (or any day in between)

With Qlango you can learn Albanian, Arabic, Dutch, Finnish, English, Spanish, and more languages through fast, simple, and fun games. You will be acquiring knowledge by translating to the language you are learning and not vice versa. It won’t waste any of your time and effort too! Each Qlango lesson (or game) lasts a maximum of five minutes and examples are most often used in conversations.

Availability

Learn a new language the cheap and easy way with you lifetime subscription to QLango. Just $44.99 — 50% off for a limited time — it’s available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today.

