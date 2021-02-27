If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught a lot of us, it’s that our home computer setups are less than ideal.

It’s one thing to sit down every so often to catch up on email and social media. It’s an entirely different thing when you have to sit there for hours and days on end. PC gamers knew all of this long ago because they sit at their desks for marathon gaming sessions.

If you’re looking to shake things up around the home office, or need to get serious about your own gaming experience, listen up. The Quest 45″ Wide PC Gamer PC Desk is on sale in the AG Deals Store and it could be your new best friend.

The Quest desk features a large 45″ (wide) x 28.25″ (deep) gaming surface with a simulated carbon fiber finish and a beveled front cut out. Things brings you closer to the monitor without sacrificing room for accessories.

Gamers will love the features like the cup holder and headphone hook, both of which save desktop space. Moreover, it has a power console with three grounded outlet receptors and two USB charging ports, and a cord management hole. This is not only incredibly helpful, but it keeps things nice and tidy no matter what you’re doing on the PC.

The Quest desk comes in a very sharp red and black powder-coated steel frame which is resistant to scratches and corrosion. Best of all, it’s backed by a five year warranty.

Order your Quest gaming desk for just $219.99 from the AG Deals Store while it’s on sale. Hurry, that 26 percent discount won’t last forever.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy