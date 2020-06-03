This waterproof solar charger packs three charging ports

Finding a power outlet is tough enough at home, but what about when you’re outside for any length of time? Whether you’re camping, hiking, or protesting social injustices, you’re going to need to stay juiced up.

Running low on battery power isn’t anything to mess with in today’s climate. The last thing you need is to have an emergency situation arise where you don’t have a phone to make calls or record an all-important video.

The RAVPower 24W 3-Port Solar Charger, on sale for just $59.99 right now, is the sort of thing you’ll want on your back when it comes time to staying charged in an almost perpetual manner.

Unlike portable power banks or bricks, the RAVPower unit draws power from the sun. That means you don’t have to plug it in to charge before heading out. Unfold it, aim it at the sky, and let it do its thing.

Converting nearly a quarter of available solar power into energy, the RAVPower is an effective and efficient charger that looks right at home with your backpack, hiking gear, or weekend getaway kit.

24W solar charging technology increases the efficiency of charging by up to 21.5% to 23.5%

Half the weight of similar solar chargers but equal in power so you can bring it anywhere

iSmart technology automatically detects & delivers the optimal charging current for connected devices

Smart IC frequency technology detects & evenly distributes output current to all 3 USB ports

Shop the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you can find the RAVPower 24W 3-Port Solar Charger for just $59.99, or 33% off.

