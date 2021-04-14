The Nitty Gritty: Increase your work-from-home productivity or simply upgrade your computer setup with a refurbished 32-inch curved monitor from Samsung. Save 33% with this limited-time offer.

We spend a lot of time at the PC, that’s for sure. And it’s not always about work, school, or being productive either. Sometimes we’re just hanging out watching a few videos in downtime or maybe binge-watching a show. Then there’s the whole gaming scene, too.

Advertisements

Having a good monitor is a big deal. If the one you’re currently using doesn’t exactly meet your needs, or if you’re tired of staring at a laptop or Chromebook screen, maybe consider a new monitor. Right now you can grab a certified-refurbished Samsung 32-inch UR59C Series Curved UHD Monitor for a cool 33% off.

4K 3840×2160 Resolution. View documents & webpages with less scrolling

View documents & webpages with less scrolling Curved Screen. Enjoy a realistic, lifelike viewing experience

Enjoy a realistic, lifelike viewing experience UHD Upscaling Technology. Upconverts SD, HD & Full HD content to near 4K UHD-level picture quality

Upconverts SD, HD & Full HD content to near 4K UHD-level picture quality 1.07 Billion Colors & 2500:1 Contrast Ratio. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life colors

Enjoy accurate and true-to-life colors Game Mode. Optimizes image contrast in game scenes during gameplay

Optimizes image contrast in game scenes during gameplay Picture-by-Picture. Connect 2 different devices to the monitor & view each input side-by-side on the screen simultaneously

This sleek unit will look great on your desk and it won’t even eat up much space; its slim design put it at as thin as .27-inches thick in spots. Thanks to its high-quality UHD 4K image you be completely immersed in whatever you’re doing, be it spreadsheets, games, or YouTube. Samsung equipped the monitor with technology to support 1.07 billion colors, giving it accurate, true-to-life shades.

Perhaps most interesting, however, is the curved display, which is perfect for gamers. With its optimized image contrast and natural, lifelike viewing experience it will draw you in.

Order Yours!

Normally priced around $599 for a new one, AndroidGuys readers can slash 33% off for a limited time and get this refurbished monitor for only $399.99.