Grab a refurbished 8-inch Asus tablet for just $99

As much as we like our phones and their ever-growing large screens, sometimes we appreciate having an even bigger display. Reading emails, books, and longer articles is much better when you don’t have to squint. The same goes for games. Developers put a lot of time and attention into graphics and game play. It deserves to be seen.

The problem with buying tablets is that it can sometimes get pretty expensive. And, when you have kids in the house, or happen to be working with a limited budget, it’s not easy to drop a few hundred bucks on one.

For a limited time you can pick up a refurbished 8-inch tablet from Asus for just $99.99. It’s a great option for buyers looking to add a big-screen unit without breaking the bank.

Have children in the house and want to give them a dedicated device for watching YouTube or play games? This Android tablet is a solid way to ease your way into the space.

The ZenPad sports a stunning 8-inch display with an impressive 76.5% screen-to-body ratio. ASUS VisualMaster tech lets you enjoy a vivid and rich HD tablet experience, and its MediaTek 8163 processor (quad-core, 64-bit) delivers smooth, responsive performance for more immersive entertainment experiences. And, with this refurbished model, you can get your own for a fraction of what it would cost new!

Pick up your Asus tablet for just $99.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store while supplies last. It’s a limited time affair and likely won’t last long.

