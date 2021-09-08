With school season underway again things could be getting interesting around the house. Does your student need his/her own computer or Chromebook? Are you finding that multiple people are splitting time with the same device?

Stop worrying about lending your child that expensive laptop for homework and consider getting them one of their own. Right now you can find a refurbished Acer Chromebook in the AG Deals Store for just $80. That’s it – eighty bucks.

If your child is starting to find themselves having to log into a portal or submit homework online, the Chromebook is a perfect tool for such a thing. Moreover, it’s an inexpensive way of staying connected with social media, streaming services, and work email. And if you work from home, it’s a budget-friendly way of adding a backup computer to the home.

The Acer Chromebook starts in seconds, is powered by Intel Celeron Haswell micro-architecture processor, and has up to 8.5 hours of battery life. Run your favorite Google apps or access your photos, videos, music, and documents from anywhere there’s a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection.

The Acer Chromebook automatically stays up-to-date (and virus-free) without interrupting you.

11.6″ HD Display. Enjoy your favorite movies, videos & more on a wide high definition screen

Intel HD Graphics. Run some of your favorite games

4GB RAM. Run multiple apps & browser tabs simultaneously

16 GB SSD. Store photos, music, files & more

Bluetooth 4.0. Wirelessly transfer media between devices

WiFi + Ethernet. Go online via wireless network or Ethernet cable

8.5-Hour Battery Life. Use your Chromebook for longer hours

Refurbished Rating

NOTE: This product is listed with a grade “B” rating which means it may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

Pick up the Acer C720 Chromebook from the AG Deals Store for just $79.99 while supplies last. Once this one is out of stock, it’s gone for good.