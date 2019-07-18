This 11-inch Acer Touchscreen Chromebook is 37% off

Yes, we know it’s the middle of a summer vacation and the last thing you want to think about is the upcoming school year. However, it’s also the perfect time to pick up an incredible deal which could pay dividends come this fall.

You know that old adage about how much your car depreciates when you drive it off the lot? The same goes for a lot of tech, too. Just about everything we buy today drops in value, even when it’s still in great condition.

There’s a plus side to this and you can take advantage of it. Finding something valuable and in great condition doesn’t have to cost top dollar.

Head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you will find that we’re offering a refurbished Acer Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB for just $249. That’s right, a touch screen Chromebook with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Chromebooks are amazing devices and work well for home and school. After all, so much of your day is spent in the cloud, browsing the web, and streaming. Your big-screen phone is nice but the experience is better on a device with 11.6-inch display.

About the Refurbished Rating

This product comes with an “A” refurbished rating. This refurbished rating indicates that the device is in near-mint condition and shows next to no signs of previous use. The laptop may display very minimal amounts of scuffing and marks.

Specs Hardware Platform: PC

Operating System: Chrome

Item Weight: 3.53 pounds

Product Dimensions: 11.6 x 8 x 0.8 inches

Color: Black

Flash Memory Size: 16.0

RAM: 4 GB DDR3L SDRAM

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel HD Graphics

Chipset Brand: Intel

Card Description: Integrated

Wireless Type: 802.11ac

Number of USB 2.0 Ports: 1

Number of USB 3.0 Ports: 1 Availability You can find the Acer Chromebook at the AndroidGuys Deals Store for $249 for just a limited time. Although sales are final you can add a 2-year warranty to your purchase for just $22.99; a third year would be just ten bucks more at $32.99.

