Here’s your chance to snag refurbished ASUS 10.1″ Transformer Pad on the cheap

Do you have younger children in the home? What sort of tablet experience do you have around the house? Whether it’s reading or some basic gaming, you’ll certainly need something, right?

The same goes for casual gaming, emails, and keeping up on social media. You don’t need a ton of hardware and you certainly don’t need to spend a lot of money. You just need a little something.

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today, the ASUS 10.1″ Transformer Pad is the sort of no-frills, big screen experience that serves those basic needs. We’re offering the tablet as a refurbished model for just $69.99.

It might be a little older, sure, but that doesn’t mean it can’t handle lesser demands. The ASUS 10.1″ Transformer Pad can be a great, and affordable way, to bring a little productivity into the home.

Intel® Atom™ Z3745 Quad-Core: Enjoy smooth, responsive performance & immersive entertainment

Dual camera: Capture photos & videos worth-sharing to your friends and family

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth connectivity: Go online or transfer files in an instant & on the go

10.1″ multi-touch display: Enjoy your favorite content & easily navigate your screen

Aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from third party

If you’re ready to purchase the ASUS 10.1″ Transformer Pad, head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. You’ll find it there for just $69.99 while supplies last.

