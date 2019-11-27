This refurbished Dell Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB could be yours for less than $73

Since so much of your day is spent in the cloud, browsing the internet, and streaming, it’s not necessary to use a full Windows or Mac laptop. Chromebooks are incredible devices and work very well for home and school environments. A big, 5.5-inch phone is nice but it’s nothing compared to an 11.6-inch screen.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you will find that we’re offering a refurbished Dell 11 Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB for as low as $72.25. That’s right, a full Chromebook experience for well under a hundred bucks.

With a 2.16 GHz Intel Celeron processor and an Intel HD Graphic co-processor, the Dell Chromebook 11 (3120) is built to the U.S. Military Standard, tested for durability, pressure, temperature, humidity, shock, and vibration.

This refurbished Dell Chromebook 11 gives you good-as-new features for only a fraction of what you’d pay buying new.

About the Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

Specs Color: Black

2.1 GHz Intel Celeron processor

16GB storage

11.6″ Anti-Glare HD LCD

10-hour battery life

Memory: 4GB DDR3L

Communication: Bluetooth 4.0, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

HDMI port

Headphone/microphone combo jack

Webcam Availability You can find the Dell Chromebook 11-3120 at the AndroidGuys Deals Store for as low as $72.25 for just a limited time. Black Friday Offer To get the special pricing you’ll need to add coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout. Hurry, that price only lasts until the end of November. After that, you’ll still get the Chromebook for $84.99. Although sales are final you can add an extra year or two warranty for as little as $19.99.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.