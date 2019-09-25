Grab a refurbished Dell Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB for as low as $88

Head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you will find that we’re offering a refurbished Dell 11 Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB for as low as $87.99. That’s right, a full Chromebook experience for less than one hundred bucks.

Since so much of your day is spent in the cloud, browsing the web, and streaming, why bother with a full Windows or Mac laptop? Chromebooks are amazing devices and work well for both home and school. Your big-screen phone is nice but the experience is better on a device with 11.6-inch display.

With a 2.1 GHz Intel Celeron processor and an Intel HD Graphic co-processor, the Dell Chromebook 11 is built to the U.S. Military Standard, tested for durability, pressure, temperature, humidity, shock, and vibration.

This refurbished Dell Chromebook 11 gives you good-as-new features for only a fraction of what you’d pay buying new. And best of all, there are different refurbished ratings to choose from, each with respective prices. No matter which one you purchase, it’s completely tested and verified fully functional.

About the Refurbished Ratings

Grade “A” rating may show a like-new appearance with no visible scratches.

Grade “B+” rating may show light to normal wear with very minimal and barely visible scratches & scuffs.

Grade “B-” rating may have visible scratches, scuffs, blemishes, and spots that can be noticed during operation.

Specs Color: grey

Screen size: 11.6″

Anti-glare HD LCD

Max screen resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Processor: 2.1 GHz Intel Celeron

RAM: 4GB DDR3 SDRAM

Hard drive: 16GB SSD

Graphics coprocessor: Intel HD Graphic

Chipset brand: Intel

Number of USB 2.0 ports: 1

Average battery life: 10 hours

Wireless connectivity: 2×2 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n + Bluetooth 4.0 Availability You can find the Dell Chromebook 11 at the AndroidGuys Deals Store for as low as $87.99 for just a limited time. Although sales are final you can add an extra year or two warranty for as little as $19.99.

