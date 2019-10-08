Save 22% on a refurbished Dell 2-in-1 Chromebook

Head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you will find that we’re offering a refurbished Dell Chromebook 11 3189 11.6″ 16GB for as low as $269.99. Indeed, the 2-in-1 convertible device is yours for a cool 22% off right now.

Since so much of your day is spent in the cloud, browsing the web, and streaming, why bother with a full Windows or Mac laptop? Chromebooks are amazing devices and work well for both home and school. Your big-screen phone is nice, and that tablet is cool, but the experience is better on a device with 11.6-inch display.

Made with a durable chassis, its strong hinges can keep the lid in place as it bends back into tablet, tent, or stand modes. It runs on Google’s operating system and interacts with Google-supported apps.

Use it in traditional laptop mode or flip it around and utilize it as a large tablet. Either way works and it takes advantage of both Chrome and Android apps.

This refurbished Dell Chromebook 11 3189 gives you good-as-new features for only a fraction of what you’d pay buying new. Seriously, check Office Depot and you’ll see the same Chromebook selling for $372.

About the Refurbished Rating

Grade “B” rating: May have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body

Specs Product dimensions: 11.1″H x 16.9″L x 3″W

Processor: Intel Celeron Processor N3060 (6W 2M cache, up to 2.48GHz), Intel Pentium N3710 (Quad Core, 1.6GHz, 2M cache, 6W)

Operating system: Google Chrome

Display: 11.6″ eDP 200nits AntiGlare (with touch glass)

Memory: LPDDR3 2GB, LPDDR3 4GB

Battery: 3-cell lithium ion (42Whr rechargeable)

Primary storage: 64GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0

Multimedia: stereo speakers, 720p webcam Availability You can find the Dell Chromebook 11 3189 at the AndroidGuys Deals Store for as low as $269.99 for just a limited time. Although sales are final you can add an extra year warranty for $35.99.

