Just $85, this refurbished Dell Chromebook 11.6″ is a great starter unit

Since so much of your day is spent in the cloud, browsing the internet, and streaming, it’s not necessary to use a full Windows or Mac laptop. Chromebooks are incredible devices and work very well for home and school environments. Parents looking to introduce one of these into the house don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars. Not today!

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you will find that we’re offering a refurbished Dell 3120 Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB for as low as $85. That’s right, a full Chromebook experience for well under a hundred bucks.

This refurbished Dell 3120 Chromebook gives you good-as-new features for only a fraction of what you’d pay buying new.

Specs Color: Black

Materials: metal, plastic, glass electronics

Product dimensions: 11.7″W x 8.5″D x 0.8″H

CPU: Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz

RAM: 4GB DDR3L SDRAM

Storage: 16GB SSD

Display: 11.6″ HD LCD widescreen

Communications: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0

Battery time: up to 10 hours

Integrated camera

Aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from third party Availability You can find the Dell 3120 Chromebook at the AndroidGuys Deals Store for as low as $85 for just a limited time. Although sales are final you can add an extra year or two warranty for as little as $19.99.

