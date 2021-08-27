School is back in session for much of the world and that means things may have potentially changed for a vast number of families.

Have you found that you now need a computer in the home for school work? Or, has your employer advised that you’ll be working from home for the foreseeable future?

If it’s time for you to upgrade your home computer, but you don’t have the budget for something brand new, consider a refurbished model. Doing so gives you much more bang for your buck.

The AG Deals Store has a wonderful offer on a refurbished Dell OptiPlex 5040 which runs Windows 10 and boasts 8GB RAM.

The Dell computer is a perfect option for high school students, college students, and families who may need to split time with another computer. There’s enough power to last casual users a few years of usage and buy time before needing to go all-in with a new model.

Key features

Model number: 5040

Operating system: Windows 10 Professional

Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 (dual-core, 2.7 GHz)

Storage: 240GB

RAM: 8GB

Optical drive: DVD

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics 530

Audio: Integrated HD Audio

Networking: Integrated Gigabit Ethernet

Bays: internal 3.5″”, external slim ODD

Slots: half-height PCIe x16, half-height PCIe x4, M.2 22x80mm

Ports:6x USB 3.0 (2 front/4 rear) 4x USB 2.0 (2 front/2 rear) 1x HDMI 1x RJ-45 2x Display port 2x PS/2 ports 1x Audio port 1x Serial port



Refurbished Rating: This product is listed with a grade of “A.” However, it arrives in a near-mint condition and may have minimal to zero scuffing amounts on the case.

