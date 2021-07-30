When it comes to working from home or in a dorm, space can sometimes be a precious commodity. Every inch matters and having the space for large PC tower isn’t always feasible. And while laptops are nice to have, a full-fledged computer is often more suited to our needs.

The HP 705 G3 Mini, available for just $180.99 in the AG Deals Store right now, is a mini PC that packs all of the hardware and performance you need for school, work, and other needs.

This refurbished HP mini PC runs Windows 10 Pro and boasts a generous 500GB SSD hard drive for storing files. Indeed, it’s more powerful than a laptop or Chromebook, and has all the flexibility of a desktop. It even packs a ton of ports for plugging in a monitor, network cable, and more.

Features

AMD A10 Quad-Core 2.8GHz Processor: Ensures high speed performance to cater to your needs

Ensures high speed performance to cater to your needs 8GB DDR3 RAM: Reduces lag in applications to work more effectively

Reduces lag in applications to work more effectively 500GB SSD Storage: Provides enormous room to store your office files & documents

Provides enormous room to store your office files & documents Windows 10 Prof OS: Enables smooth navigation and wide compatibility

Enables smooth navigation and wide compatibility Media ports 2x USB 2.0 4x USB 3.1 1x RJ-45 LAN port 1x Audio out jack 1x VGA port 1x HDMI port Ethernet: 10/100/1000



About the Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade of “A.” It arrives in a near-mint condition and may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case. The unit also comes with an aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from third party.

Order Yours

