The Nitty Gritty: For a limited time you can pick up a refurbished 11-inch Windows-based laptop for just $198.

How is your work-from-home lifestyle treating you? Are you content with sharing the PC with other members of the family or are you growing tired of scheduling Zoom calls and Hangouts around one another? If it’s time for a new computer, we’ve got a deal for you.

Available in the AG Deals Store today is a refurbished HP Probook X360 11 G1 EE, a Windows 10-based laptop for just $198. Although it has been used in the past it has been put through a thorough a rigorous refurbishing process and Quality Control Testing.

All of the previously stored data has been erased according to DOD standards and then any bad or failing hardware has been replaced. All of the ports and connectors are in proper working order and have been verified as such.

This 11-inch laptop is a great starter computer for younger users or for someone who just needs something simple and straightforward with Windows.

Key specs

Processor: 1.10 GHz Intel Celeron

Memory Installed: 4GB DDR3

Memory Capacity: 4GB total in Embedded

Storage Drive: 128GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

Video: Integrated/On-Board Graphics

Network Card: 10/100/1000

Wireless Networking: Installed

HDMI Ports: 1

USB 3.0 Ports: 2

About the Refurbished Rating

Professionally refurbished with signs of wear. Overall Low Grade condition ready to use right out of the box. Signs of wear can include: scratching, faint screen blemishes, pressure marks, dented and/or broken plastics.

Head straight to the AG Deals Store and snag your refurbished HP laptop for just $198 while it’s still available. Supplies are limited and the price is subject to change.

