Grab a refurbished HP Spectre x360 13″ Touch Laptop

Laptops, Chromebooks, and two-in-one devices make productivity a breeze. They’re lighter, more powerful, and more flexible than ever. You really owe it to yourself to check one of these out or consider one.

We say this not just for managing business or school work, but for all practical purposes. We’re talking social media, web browsing, games, and other facets of a connected life, too.

The HP Spectre x360 is one of those devices that blends performance, convenience, and versatility together. It’s as powerful as a laptop (and some desktops), but considerably lighter and more flexible. It’s a go-anywhere, do-anything sort of product.

Right now we’ve got a fantastic offer on a refurbished HP Spectre x360 13″ in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. For a limited time you can pick up one for just $1,099, or about 15% off its normal price.

Tested and certified to look and work like new, the refurbished HP Spectre x360 has been cleaned, inspected, and ships with all relevant accessories.

8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor: Boost your productivity w/ a fast-paced CPU performance

Windows 10 Home 64

Long-lasting battery life: Browse & stream for up to 12 hours

13.3″ diagonal display: Enjoy an immersive viewing experience & edit photos w/ precision

512GB SSD: Download & save your essential files on a generous hard disk capacity

About the Refurbished Rating

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box.

If you’re ready to purchase the HP Spectre x360, head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. You’ll find it there for just $1,099 while supplies last.

