If you need to replace or buy a tablet, it can be a somewhat overwhelming experience, what all of the the options and prices to deal with. To make things worse, new technology can sometimes be prohibitively expensive.

There are opportunities to upgrade devices for a lower price if you spend time looking around, or stumble across a good deal. Such is the case today with the refurbished Lenovo Tab 4 Plus 10.1, on sale in the AG Deals Store for just $159.99.

The unlocked tablet is Wi-Fi ready as well as built for your carrier’s 4G SIM card, too. Feel free to use it around the house, or get a data plan through your service provider and have it with you on the go.

Lenovo Tab 4 Plus 10.1 Features

10.1" HD display: Watch your favorite TV shows on Amazon, Hulu, or Netflix

Dolby® Atmos: Turn your tablet into a mobile entertainment hub with immersive audio

Razor-thin design: Take anywhere with a slim design that's only 0.28″ thick

1.4GHz Quad-core CPU: Get more done faster with an ultra-powerful processor

Multi-account: Multiple users can open their own account

Eye-friendly: Blue-light screen filter to protect your eyes

Tough: Made with shock-resistant bumper

The Lenovo Tab 4 Plus is features a 10.1-inch HD display which is perfect for taking in Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube or playing games. Then again, it’s also an excellent size for managing emails or reading books.

Extremely thin and light, it packs a 1.4GHz Quad-core CPU, a powerful processor, 3GB RAM, and 16GB of storage. The 7,000mAh battery ensure things run smoothly for long periods.

Refurbished Rating: This product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

Order Yours!

Purchase your refurbished Lenovo Tab 4 Plus 10.1 in the AG Deals Store for just $159.99 while supplies last.