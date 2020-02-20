Scoop up a re-certified Surface Book 256GB for just $529

Earlier this week we ran a promotion on a Microsoft Surface Pro 4, giving readers an opportunity to purchase a re-certified model for as low as $499. We’re back with another great offer, this time for a more traditional laptop-like experience.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll find we’re offering a re-certified Microsoft Surface Book 31.5″ at a tremendous price. For a limited time you can pick up one for just $529, or a fraction of what a new one costs.

While it works just fine as a standard laptop, you can also detach the display from the keyboard dock and use it as a tablet.

Tested and certified to look and work like new, the refurbished Surface Book 13.5″ 256GB has been cleaned, inspected, and ships with all relevant accessories. Moreover, it has a brand new warranty, good for a full year.

13.5″ IPS TouchScreen Display: Browse & stream on a wide, clear resolution screen

256 GB: Store & save essential files in a generous device storage

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity: Go online & easily transfer files anywhere

Intel Core i5 processor: Seamlessly switch between apps without any lag

About the Refurbished Rating

These are Factory Recertified, meaning they were inspected and restored by the manufacturer. They are rigorously tested and any imperfections are completely fixed, and the warranty is fully reset.

Buy it Now!

If you’re ready to purchase the Microsoft Surface Book, head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. You’ll find it there for just $529 while supplies last.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.