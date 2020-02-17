Here’s your chance to grab a re-certified Microsoft Surface Pro 4 for just $499

Laptops, Chromebooks, and two-in-one devices make productivity a breeze. They’re lighter, more powerful, and more flexible than ever. You really owe it to yourself to own at least one of these products in 2020.

We say this not just for managing business or school work, but for all practical purposes. We’re talking social media, web browsing, games, and other facets of a connected life, too.

The Microsoft Surface is one of those devices that really blend performance, convenience, and versatility together. It’s as powerful as a laptop, but considerably lighter and more flexible. It’s a go-anywhere, do-anything sort of product.

Right now we’ve got a fantastic offer on a re-certified Microsoft Surface Pro 4 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. For a limited time you can pick up one for just $499, or a fraction of what a new one costs.

Tested and certified to look and work like new, the refurbished Surface Pro 4 has been cleaned, inspected, and ships with all relevant accessories.

256GB SSD storage: Save & store all your essential photos, videos, and files for easy access

9-hour battery life: Browse & stream all day w/ a high-power battery

6th gen Intel Core i5: Seamlessly switch through apps w/ a fast processor

12.3″ PixelSense Display: View everything in greater 2736 x 1824 resolution

About the Refurbished Rating

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box.

If you’re ready to purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. You’ll find it there for just $499 while supplies last

