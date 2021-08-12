The Nitty Gritty: Purchase a pre-owned unlocked Google 4 for just $399 and use it with your favorite carrier.

On the hunt for a new handset but don’t need all the bells and whistles that come with a flagship model? That’s totally understandable; most people can get by with a phone that’s a generation or two behind. What’s more, you don’t need a device that was ever considered a “flagship” to begin with. Take the Google Pixel 4, for instance.

One of our favorite phones of the last few years, the Pixel 4 is still a solid representation of how Google thinks a device should look and operate. And while it originally launched in 2019, it still has a decent amount of hardware for most people. Plus, Google will surely support it software updates and patches for the foreseeable future.

Running a stock version of Android, it’s also among the best simple point and shoot camera experiences in mobile.

The AG Deals Store has a sale on pre-owned versions of the Google Pixel 4, listing them for just $399 right now. Sold unlocked, it will work with your carrier of choice, and has a 30-day parts and labor warranty.

If you’re the type to only replace your device every few years, this would a great, and affordable way, of buying time until your next purchase.

Pixel 4 Highlights

4G LTE Unlocked. Use your phone with any carrier you want

Use your phone with any carrier you want 5.7″ fullscreen display. Browse & view files on a larger screen

Browse & view files on a larger screen 64GB storage. Save essential files for easy access

Save essential files for easy access 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera. Capture clear photos & crisp videos

Capture clear photos & crisp videos Long-battery life. Enjoy on-the-go convenience for up to 12 hours

Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade of “A”. It arrives in a near-mint condition and may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case.

