Save on a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″

In the hunt for a tablet for reading, playing games, and consuming media? We don’t blame you; they are pretty damn cool. Big screen phones are nice and all, but things change when you get into 8-inch displays.

We’ve got a fantastic deal in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today which finds a refurbished Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ going for just $250. Indeed, its wiped, cleaned up, and essentially the same as a brand new unit — just much cheaper. And it’s backed by a 30-day aftermarket warranty.

This product is listed with a grade “A”. It may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case.

Size: 10.1″

Resolution: 1920x1200p, 16:10 ratio

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie), One UI

CPU: Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)

Memory: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Camera: 8MP (rear), 5MP (front)

Stereo speakers

Bluetooth: 5.0

6150 mAh battery

This is a perfect summer companion device for reading on vacation, taking in some YouTube TV, or playing games. At this price you might as well buy two!

Availability

You can purchase the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ for just $250 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

