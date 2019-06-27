Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8″ (LTE) is yours for just $135 today

In the hunt for a tablet for reading, playing games, and consuming media? We don’t blame you; they are pretty damn cool. Big screen phones are nice and all, but things change when you get into 8-inch displays.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

We’ve got a fantastic deal in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today which finds a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8″ 16GB WiFi + AT&T 4G LTE Black going for just $135. Indeed, its wiped, cleaned up, and essentially the same as a brand new unit — just much cheaper. And it’s backed by a 30-day return policy.

Not only does this tablet work on WiFi, but it’s also equipped to support AT&T LTE bands so you can take it anywhere and have connection. You’ll have to get a plan with AT&T, of course, but you can handle that if that’s something you want or need.

Processor Speed, Type: Quad-Core (1.3GHz)

Carrier: AT&T

Color: Black

Weight: Approx. 12 oz.

Product Dimensions (inches): 8.35” x 4.96” x 0.35”

Camera resolution (Front): 2MP

Camera resolution (Rear): 5MP AF

Battery Type and Size: Li-Ion, 5000mAh

Internal Memory: 1.5GB RAM, 16GB ROM

USB 2.0

Bluetooth v4.1

Earjack: 3.5mm Stereo

Main Display Resolution: 1280 x 800

Main Display Size: 8.0

This is a perfect summer companion device for reading on vacation, taking in some YouTube TV, or playing games. At this price you might as well buy two!

Availability

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8″ 16GB WiFi + AT&T 4G LTE for just $135 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. It sure beats dropping $200 on a new one, right?

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.