The Nitty Gritty: For a limited time you can pick up a refurbished Wii U console, for $235.99 — a 32% savings.

When it comes to games and consoles, Nintendo’s one the best in the business. For decades now it has produced a continuous stream of consoles and titles and it shows no signs of slowing. In fact, the Switch became one of the most sought-after devices in the pandemic as people looked to fill their newfound free time with some escapism.

Advertisements

What about other game consoles, such as the NES Classic or its previous model, the Wii U? If you’re lucky, you can find them in retail stores or on the second-hand market. Or, you can check out the deal we have in store for you today.

For a limited time you can purchase a refurbished Wii U in the AG Deals Store where it’s currently offered for under $240.

Console works with most games from the original Wii console, as well as the Wii Remote, Wii Remote Plus, Nunchuck controllers, Balance Board, and many other Wii accessories, so you can continue to enjoy your favorite Wii features.

The Wii U features a 6.2-inch LCD touchscreen, a motion control system, front-facing camera, microphone, stereo speakers, and a shaking rumble feature. You have the option to play directly on the gamepad/console itself or sync to play through your TV.

This is a deluxe edition model, which means it comes with 8GB of base storage to hold all of your saved games.

About the Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade of “A”. It arrives in a near-mint condition and may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case.

Purchase Yours Now!

For a limited time, you can purchase the refurbished Wii U console for just $235.99 and get to gaming in no time.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy