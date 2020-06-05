Just $23.99, the Resound XL portable speaker offers up 30 hours playback

The Crave Go pairs via Bluetooth and Google Cast and features DTS audio technology

Finding a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a respectable amount of battery life shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. Fortunately, there are some solid affordable options to choose from which don’t cost much.

Take the Resound XL, for instance. Priced just $23.99 right now (65% off), it houses a battery that lasts up to 30 hours. That’s a full weekend worth of playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks.

The Resound XL features Bluetooth 5.0 so that means a stronger, smarter connection lets you get further from your audio source.

Resound XL Features

Unique triangular design & downward-facing bass radiator further enhances sound quality

Longer playback time up to 30 hours w/ 3,300mAh battery capacity

Convenient access to all media control buttons

Auto-pairing automatically reconnects w/ your device when in range

Compatible w/ any Android or iOS device

Availability

Pick up the Resound XL portable speaker from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $23.99 right now. Choose from three color options: black/gold, silver/white, and turquoise.

