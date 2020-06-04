This 10-pack of respirator face masks is just $45

As various businesses and outlets start to open back up over the next few weeks, consumers will be able to slowly get into new routines. We won’t be heading full speed into the old normal just; we have to do our collective parts.

Being a responsible citizen in 2020 means wearing a mask to protect yourself and those around you. And while we can’t all have N95 masks to wear to the store, we can still shield ourselves with other filters and masks.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a 10-pack of respiratory masks you can purchase for just $44.99 right now. With five layers of protection and high quality filtration, the masks filter out pollutants, dust, bacteria, mists, and more.

Again, these aren’t the sort of mask you might wear if you were an emergency worker, first responder, or care giver. But, they make for a great solution for when heading to the grocery store and picking up meals.

Blocks out 95% of particles during inhalation

Prevents 70% of particles to spread during exhalation

Nose clip & ear straps for a custom, comfortable fit

FDA approved & certified

Buy It Now

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store now and order your 10 pack of respirator masks for just $45.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.