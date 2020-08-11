Yes, there’s a “Netflix for sleep” and it has hundreds of hours of content

We live in a time where a lot of startups pitch themselves as a “Netflix for ___” or an “Uber for ____” business. This is the era of subscriptions, services, side hustles and the gig economy.

When it comes to subscriptions and streaming services, a lot of people think of music and video. And that’s where Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime reign supreme.

As nice as it is to fall asleep to your favorite shows or movies, it’s not exactly the best stuff for your brain. If you’re honest with yourself, you know you could do better when it pertains to getting quality rest. And it starts with proper sleep.

Instead of trying to unwind with a new episode of “The World’s Most Dangerous Prisons”, why not try some guided meditation? Try Restflix, a streaming service designed to help you get more restful sleep and deal with stress.

Restflix is helps users fall asleep faster and rest better, and includes 20+ personalized channels with meditative music, bedtime stories, and calming videos.

Restflix is not just for sleep, either. Use it throughout your day to unplug or re-center yourself ahead of that next Zoom call or virtual meeting.

Watch on all major platforms: Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Android & Fire TV

Watch 20+ live channels featuring soothing sounds, bedtime stories, kids, guided meditations & more

Unlimited video & audio w/ no interruptions

Huge variety of Sleep expert-approved

Helps overcome insomnia, tinnitus, night-time anxiety, & lower everyday stress

You can purchase a subscription to Restflix in one, two, and three year options. It normally costs $49 per year if you purchase it direct; however, we’re offering deep discounts to our readers. The longer you subscribe, the bigger the savings!

