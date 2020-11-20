Retro TV Game Console and 600+ classic games is yours for just $36

Everything that’s old eventually becomes new again. As it turns out, we’re currently in a phase where old school gaming and graphics are in vogue. Despite all of the advancements in storytelling, AI, and visuals, we can’t get enough of that retro stuff. Choppy 8-bit graphics, chiptune music, and side-scrolling fighters are back — as if they ever left.

The last few years have given way to a host of classic game consoles being offered in new manners. Nintendo has had great success with it twice now and Sony and Sega have also done well with their respective units, too.

If you’re ready to get in on the classic games of the 80s and 90s, you’re in luck. The AG Deals Store has the Retro TV Game Console on sale for just $35.95, a discount of some 64% from its normal price.

Normally the RetroMini runs about $100 but we’re here to help you save a few bucks. If you visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you’ll find we’ve got a $20 discount on the portable gaming device.

Take yourself back to an era that was dominated by the likes of Pokemon, Mario, Donkey Kong, Zelda, and Power Rangers. Yeah, we know they’re all pretty popular as we approach 2021, but you know what we’re getting at, right?

Not only will you get the Retro TV Game Console and two controllers, but you’ll also take home access to some 620+ games, too. That’s more than enough to let you play a new game every day for more than a year and a half!

Features

Built-in 620 classic games

Ergonomic design for comfortable handling

Dual control TV handheld video classic game console

Supports multi game & you can have a great fun

Easy to use & to operate at affordable prices

1x TV Video Games Console

2x Hardwired Joysticks

1x Audio/ Video Cable For TV

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 64% off the normal cost ($99) if you act fast. Pick your Retro TV Game Consoles up for only $35.95 right now.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!