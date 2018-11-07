The RetroMini and 900 classic games can be yours for just $80

Everything that’s old eventually becomes new again. As it turns out, we’re currently in a phase where old school gaming and graphics are in vogue. Despite all of the advancements in storytelling, AI, and visuals, we can’t get enough of that retro stuff.

The last few years have given way to a host of classic game consoles being offered in new manners. Nintendo has had great success with it twice now and Sony’s getting in on it, too.

While most gaming is confined to a TV set, some allow for on-the-go entertainment. One player in the game, RetroMini, lets you take a whole host of Gameboy, Gameboy Advance and NES ROM games everywhere you go.

Normally the RetroMini runs about $100 but we’re here to help you save a few bucks. If you visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you’ll find we’ve got a $20 discount on the portable gaming device.

Take yourself back to an era that was dominated by the likes of Pokemon, Mario, Donkey Kong, Zelda, and Power Rangers. Yeah, we know they’re all relevant in 2018, but you know what we’re getting at, right?

Not only will you get the RetroMini, but you’ll also take home some 900 games, too. That’s more than enough to let you play a new game every day for more than two and a half years! It also breaks down to ten cents per game. No matter how you look at it, the RetroMini and game bundle is one hell of a deal.

Features

Comes pre-loaded with 900 classic games

Lets you save your games & start where you left off in each game

Features L + R trigger buttons for more advanced games

Fits easily in your pocket for transport anywhere

Dimensions: 2.75″ x 4.13″ x 0.87″

Weight: 3.6 oz

RAM: 32MB

384Mhz CPI

Supports 26 languages

3.5mm audio slot

Supports TF/micro SD cards up to 32GB

Runtime: approx. 5 hours

Battery: removable BL-5C 1020mAh

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 19% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick your RetroMini up for only $79.99 right now in either black or white options.

