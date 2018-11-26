RevolCam fish-eye, wide-angle, and macro lens now just $29.99

Want to take better pictures, but don't want to lug around a DSLR? RevolCam is your solution.

Smartphones cameras continue to get better with each generation. What was 3.2-megapixels just a few years ago is now pushing 20-megapixels and higher; some models use two lenses on the back.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

What do you do if you don’t have a cutting edge handset? Or, what if you just want to improve the camera experience without buying a new phone? Apps can only do so much. Hardware, on the other hand, can make bigger differences.

If taking better and more interesting photos is something you’re interested in, check out this 3-in-1 kit of lenses that will up your camera game. Priced at a mere $29.99, you’ll be able to capture fish eye, macro, and wide angle shots. The universal lenses attach to pretty much any device you’ll find on the market and bridge the gap to a DSLR.

Not only do you get the three lens options, but you also have an LED light with adjustable brightness. And, finally, you’re also going to have a built-in selfie mirror, too!

Features

Capture memories in perfect detail w/ a choice of lenses & lighting

Choose between wide-angle, macro, and fisheye lenses w/ a simple flick

Bring it anywhere thanks to the lightweight design & carrying case

Control light manually w/ 230 levels of light available

Mount the detachable light w/ its magnetic backing for better pictures

Take selfies more easily w/ the built-in selfie mirror

Attach it to any smartphone

Where to Buy

You can head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and pick up one of these units for only $29.99.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!